Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Shares Down 13.6%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) shares fell 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 53,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 53,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Wolfden Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.54.
About Wolfden Resources
Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.
