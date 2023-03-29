Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 1.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after buying an additional 541,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 43.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,012,000 after buying an additional 524,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,105. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $233,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,035,897.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

