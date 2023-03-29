WOW-token Price Down 0.7% This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.07 million and $4.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009241 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000989 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02840721 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

