Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 11.60 Per Share

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wynnstay Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 449.15 ($5.52) on Wednesday. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 442.50 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 658 ($8.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 525.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 578.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.63 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total value of £37,031.94 ($45,499.37). Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

