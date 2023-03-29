XRP Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. XRP has a total market cap of $27.90 billion and approximately $4.35 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001905 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001375 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009579 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,057,196 coins and its circulating supply is 51,678,187,732 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
