Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Xylem by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Up 1.1 %

XYL stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 530,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

