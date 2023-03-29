Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 530,084 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.