Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Yamana Gold Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
