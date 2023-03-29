YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives $7.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 5.0 %
YPF stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.