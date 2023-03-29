ZEON (ZEON) Achieves Market Cap of $61.84 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $61.84 million and approximately $47,833.16 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

