ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after buying an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 664,617 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. 994,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,275. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 111.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

