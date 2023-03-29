Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.