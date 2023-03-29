Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

