1,000,000 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Bought by Teramo Advisors LLC

Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000. Planet Labs PBC makes up about 2.4% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Planet Labs PBC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $23,671,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Planet Labs PBC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,641,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,910. The stock has a market cap of $979.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.76. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 96.96%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

