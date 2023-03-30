11,313 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $90.15. 2,128,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114,583. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

