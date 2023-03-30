11,800 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Flywire by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 91,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flywire by 40.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 73,086 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flywire by 6.0% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 105.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,684.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 15,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $422,330.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,295.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,684.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,675 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 148,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

