1,230 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $169.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.91. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

