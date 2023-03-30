16,861 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS BOCT traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. 5,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

