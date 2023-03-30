18,500 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after purchasing an additional 851,309 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,824 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.56. 955,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

