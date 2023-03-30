1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

Shares of BCOW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 435,031 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

