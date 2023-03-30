22,897 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $104.32 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

