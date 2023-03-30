24,224 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDW. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.48. 16,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,991. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

