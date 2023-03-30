24,411 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 317,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,886. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

