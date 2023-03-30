2,725 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 254,029 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $8.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.