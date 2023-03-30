3,951 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after buying an additional 1,005,706 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.