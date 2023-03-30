3,951 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after buying an additional 1,005,706 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

