4,612 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

