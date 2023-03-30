50,511 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Acquired by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $510.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

