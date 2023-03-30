5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.62 and traded as high as C$3.33. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 127,258 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.67.

5N Plus Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

5N Plus Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$263,781.00. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

