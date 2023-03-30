707 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 707 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

