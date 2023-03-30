8,896 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. State Street Corp raised its position in Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1,717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 575,949 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $10,440,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Veracyte by 601.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 388,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 333,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of VCYT opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $773,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.