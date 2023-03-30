89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Michael R. Hayden Acquires 61,538 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 61,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $993,838.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 2,642,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $18.03.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
