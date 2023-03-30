89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Bank of America

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.22.
89bio Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of 89bio stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $825.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $18.03.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,441 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,183 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
