89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Bank of America

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $825.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $498,394. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,441 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,183 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.