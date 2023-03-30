9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Update

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 400,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 49,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $47,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

