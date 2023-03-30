AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.48

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.48 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 89532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

AAON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

