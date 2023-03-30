Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Trimmed by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,901. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The company has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

