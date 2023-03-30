ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ACCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BWS Financial lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 522,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,276. The stock has a market cap of $494.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Insider Activity

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.