Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 150.2% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
Further Reading
