Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 150.2% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Rating ) by 149.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

