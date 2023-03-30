Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin Sells 2,341 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $19,875.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,123.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 602,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,466. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after buying an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,477,000 after purchasing an additional 563,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

