aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $175.96 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $175.96 million and $12.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003163 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001454 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,510,172 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.