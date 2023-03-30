aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $174.52 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004524 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003193 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001512 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,510,172 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

