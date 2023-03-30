Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in March

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 202.0 days.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

Shares of AFGVF remained flat at C$2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.09. Agfa-Gevaert has a twelve month low of C$2.83 and a twelve month high of C$2.98.

Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

