Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

See Also

