AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.