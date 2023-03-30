Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Short Interest Update

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHRN. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth $17,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $10,367,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,927,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 676.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 752,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Ahren Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AHRN opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Ahren Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.