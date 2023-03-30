AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,946. AIM ImmunoTech has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 161,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,995 shares in the company, valued at $168,638.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 161,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $50,000.21. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,995 shares in the company, valued at $168,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 80,646 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,289.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

