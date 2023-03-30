Aion Price Hits $0.0215 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $147,065.10 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded up 325.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00075389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00153918 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00044645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

