Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

APD opened at $276.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

