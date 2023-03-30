Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

EPA AIR traded down €0.36 ($0.39) on Wednesday, reaching €118.72 ($127.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($107.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.92.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

