Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Akari Therapeutics

AKTX opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

