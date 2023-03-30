Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Shares Down 14.8%

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) dropped 14.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 23,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

