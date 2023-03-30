Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $314.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,658,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,627,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.13 and a 200-day moving average of $284.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

